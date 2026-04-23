Temperature soars to 43.80°Cin Telangana, respite from scorching heat unlikely

HYDERABAD: Temperatures in the state touched 43.80°C on Wednesday. Officials said there is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures across the state over the next two days, even as the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Telangana over the next three days, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely in some districts.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature was recorded at Velganoor (Mancherial) at 43.80 °C. In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was recorded at Nehrunagar at 40.90 °C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places across the state may receive rainfall over the next three days.

The department has also warned that a few districts may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph during the same period.

Explaining the weather conditions, the department said a trough extending from Marathwada to the Comorin region, passing through interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, persists at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. An anti-cyclonic circulation is also present over interior Maharashtra and adjoining Telangana between 3.1 km and 5.6 km above mean sea level.

The surface cyclonic circulation that developed over Telangana and adjoining areas on Tuesday has weakened.