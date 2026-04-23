Urbanisation has not reduced caste gaps in Telangana, say experts

HYDERABAD: The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), analysing data from the SEEPC Survey, said urbanisation has not reduced caste disparities and that castes with access to English-medium education fare better than those without it.

IEWG members Praveen Chakravarty and Kancha Ilaiah presented the findings on Wednesday. Praveen said 34% of OC poor children study in private schools, compared to 5% among SC and ST poor children. He added that 30% of beneficiaries of welfare schemes are from less backward castes.

He said: “SC, ST benefit the most from free bus travel and government housing schemes. BC benefit most from Cheyutha pension and Gruha Jyothi schemes. OC benefit the most from Rythu Barosa and free electricity for agriculture.”

Praveen added that 45% of SCs and STs are daily wage workers, compared to 9% among OCs. “A total of 30% of private sector professionals are OCs, while SCs are 17% and STs are 4%. 33% of ST households have no toilets, compared to 4% among OCs,” he mentioned.

He said that of 242 castes in the state, 10 have populations above 10 lakh, six between five and 10 lakh, 24 between one and five lakh, and 16 between 50,000 and one lakh, while 186 castes have fewer than 50,000 people. He added that 12 lakh people reported having no caste, making it the 10th largest group by population.