BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank among 8 arrested in assault case

HYDERABAD: BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank and seven others were arrested by Kukatpally police on Thursday following a complaint by a Congress functionary alleging trespassing, intimidation and assault.

The arrest follows registration of a case based on a complaint by Gundamalla Rajendra Kumar (43), a TPCC social media coordinator, who alleged that Krishank and more than 10 others trespassed into his residence at Dayarguda around 12.45 pm and attacked him.

In his complaint, Rajendra Kumar stated that the accused confronted him over sharing “bad news” about Krishank on Facebook, rained blows on him and issued life threats. He further alleged that the group snatched his mobile phone while he was recording the incident, damaged it and fled with the device. Police said the complainant sustained injuries in the attack. Further investigation is under way.