HC allows probe, bars action on Ailapur committee report

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government not to implement any decisions arising from a recently constituted high-level committee examining land issues in Ailapur village of Sangareddy district.

The order came on a writ petition filed by 98-year-old MA Shareef, who alleged that structures on his land were forcibly demolished on April 11 and 12. The petition challenges a GO dated April 15, 2026, constituting a seven-member committee, headed by the district collector, to examine issues relating to Sarf-e-Khas lands in Ailapur village, Ameenpur mandal.

Senior counsel for the petitioner argued that the committee was an attempt to bypass judicial orders and disturb the constitutional balance. He contended that it lacked statutory backing and created a parallel mechanism outside the legal framework.

Government Pleader Muralidhar Reddy submitted that the committee was only a fact-finding body to safeguard government land and did not affect rights of parties, terming it a routine administrative step.