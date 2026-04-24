Nalgonda sets record, procures 1.91 lakh quintals of paddy in a single day

NALGONDA: In a first for Nalgonda, the district administration purchased a record 1,91,000 quintals of paddy on Wednesday.

According to Collector B Chandrasekhar, this is the highest single-day purchase recorded in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, the district collector said that despite arrival of massive paddy stocks at purchasing centres on Wednesday, the administration ensured that the grains were lifted immediately to prevent any inconvenience to the farmers.

So far, the district administration has purchased 135,193 metric tonnes of grains, with coarse variety paddy accounting for the majority of the stock. These grains, collected from around 15,494 farmers, is valued at Rs 315.81 crore.

District Additional Collector (Revenue) J Srinivas advised farmers to ensure that the moisture content in grains brought by them remains below 17%. He also asked them used paddy cleaners to ensure that the grains brought to the purchase centre are as per quality standards. Srinivas also said that prompt measures are being taken to prevent any delays in purchasing paddy at procurement centres.

Meanwhile, the grain procurement process for the 2025-26 Rabi season is progressing rapidly across Telangana.

According to officials, about 4.26 lakh metric tonnes of grains has been collected so far through 4,543 procurement centres established by the state government. “Around 47,623 farmers across the state have benefited from this process, and the government has already credited Rs 102.42 crore into the bank accounts of these farmers,” they said.

According to district-wise statistics, Nizamabad is ahead of other districts with a collection of 2,04,010 metric tonnes. Officials said that Nizamabad is followed by Nalgonda with 1,15,652 metric tonnes and Suryapet with 51,207 metric tons.