No guv’s nod yet, Azhar may resign as minister from Telangana cabinet

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty continues over the continuation of Md Azharuddin as a minister in the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The speculation mill is working overtime that the cricketer-turned-politician may have to resign as he is yet to become a member of the legislature within the stipulated time.
According to sources, the six-month deadline for Azharuddin to get elected or nominated as an MLC will expire on April 30. Government circles, however, indicate that his nomination to the Legislative Council by the Governor may take more time. This could make it difficult to complete the process before the deadline. This has triggered discussions within the ruling Congress on the next course of action.
Azharuddin may have to resign as a minister and be re-inducted into the Cabinet within a couple of days. This would give him another lease of life for six months before which he could be accommodated in the Legislative Council. Another option is to wait until the Cabinet reshuffle, which may take place in May.
Two Cabinet berths have been lying vacant for quite some time. Sources in the ruling party say at least two or three ministers are likely to be dropped and they may be given roles in the party at the national or state level.
Cabinet berth likely for Mahesh Goud
On the other hand, there is an interesting buzz that TPCC chief and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud may be accommodated in the Cabinet. The possibility appears strong, as Nizamabad district currently has no representation in the Cabinet. He also belongs to the BC community, a key constituency the Congress has been focusing on.
Meanwhile, ST (Lambada) leaders, including Balu Naik and Ramchandra Naik, are also expecting a berth. At the same time, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is making efforts for his inclusion in the Cabinet. He says it is payback time for the Congress, as he was promised a ministerial berth when he joined the party from the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. He argues that the party should not cite the presence of his elder brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in the Cabinet to deny him the berth.
A senior AICC leader said that there is a discussion in the party high command that major portfolios held by four key ministers may be reshuffled.
Sources said the home and education portfolios, currently being held by the chief minister, may also be reassigned to senior ministers.
With multiple options before the party, suspense continues over the final decision. The ruling party’s next move is now being closely watched.