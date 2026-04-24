No guv’s nod yet, Azhar may resign as minister from Telangana cabinet

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty continues over the continuation of Md Azharuddin as a minister in the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The speculation mill is working overtime that the cricketer-turned-politician may have to resign as he is yet to become a member of the legislature within the stipulated time.

According to sources, the six-month deadline for Azharuddin to get elected or nominated as an MLC will expire on April 30. Government circles, however, indicate that his nomination to the Legislative Council by the Governor may take more time. This could make it difficult to complete the process before the deadline. This has triggered discussions within the ruling Congress on the next course of action.

Azharuddin may have to resign as a minister and be re-inducted into the Cabinet within a couple of days. This would give him another lease of life for six months before which he could be accommodated in the Legislative Council. Another option is to wait until the Cabinet reshuffle, which may take place in May.

Two Cabinet berths have been lying vacant for quite some time. Sources in the ruling party say at least two or three ministers are likely to be dropped and they may be given roles in the party at the national or state level.