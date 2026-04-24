Ponguleti launches Praja Darbar in Palair

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has launched a ‘Praja Darbar’ programme in Palair constituency aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

According a statement, the initiative seeks to eliminate the need for citizens to repeatedly visit government offices for minor issues by making officials from all departments available at the village level for faster grievance redressal.

Under the programme, district-level authorities, including the district collector, along with officials from various departments and public representatives, will participate on a single platform. Issues such as revenue and land disputes, Indiramma housing applications, ration cards and local infrastructure concerns will be addressed. A dedicated monitoring system has been put in place to ensure that complaints are tracked and resolved promptly.

Srinivasa Reddy said the programme aims to ensure that no citizen has to spend days visiting offices for basic services. He has directed officials to come prepared with necessary data and resources to resolve grievances effectively at the grassroots level.