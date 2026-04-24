Proposed LB Nagar–Hayathnagar double-decker corridor to ease NH-65 congestion

HYDERABAD: The proposed 7.1 km double-decker elevated corridor from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (All India Radio Station) is expected to provide major relief to lakhs of commuters travelling along National Highway-65, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.

The minister conducted a review meeting at Secretariat to assess progress of the LB Nagar–Hayathnagar project. Key aspects such as integration of service roads, national highway and Metro rail infrastructure, design of wider pillars and alignment with Metro structures and stations were also reviewed.

Venkat Reddy said the project would be among the largest double-decker corridor developments in India after Nagpur. He expressed concern over frequent accidents on the stretch and said the government aims to make it accident-free. Service roads will cater to local movement, while through traffic will move on elevated levels.

The project, estimated at Rs 941 crore, is expected to decongest one of the city’s busiest stretches. The state government has expressed willingness to contribute Rs 200 crore as its share.

Officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the project has been included in the annual plan.

The state R&B minister directed officials to expedite approvals and initiate the tender process, adding that he would meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari next week to seek sanctions.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to benefit nearly 20 lakh residents across 54 colonies in LB Nagar and Hayathnagar. It will reduce congestion, improve road safety and enable commuters on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada route to cross the city in under 15 minutes. he said.