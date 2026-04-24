State grinds to a halt on Day-2 of TGSRTC strike

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/ KARIMNAGAR: Public transport across Telangana remained severely disrupted on Thursday as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees’ strike entered its second day, with protests intensifying and workers continuing to stay away from duties. Despite official claims that around 4,000 hired buses were pressed into service, only a limited number operated on the ground, resulting in a skeletal fleet across the state. The disruption left office-goers and daily wage labourers stranded.
Protests were reported at several depots, particularly in Hyderabad, including Ranigunj, Parigi, Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Dilsukhnagar, Hayathnagar and Barkatpura. In several instances, workers attempted to block buses from leaving depots, prompting police intervention and heavy deployment to maintain law and order. At the Jubilee Bus Station, usually one of the busiest transit hubs, platforms remained largely deserted. Of the nearly 1,440 buses that operate daily, only about 300 electric and hired buses were running, leaving thousands stranded.
Passengers reported long waiting hours and uncertainty. A daily wage worker said she waited over two hours without clarity on bus availability, while another family reported waiting for more than three hours amid overcrowded buses and lack of direct services.
Private transport operators stepped in to fill the gap but charged high fares. A commuter alleged being asked to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for a trip to Ramayampet from Hyderabad.
Concerns were also raised over the use of private and outsourced drivers. RTC workers alleged that inexperienced personnel were operating buses, leading to vehicle damage. Passengers complained of irregular ticketing, with some alleging that zero-value tickets were issued while fares were collected unofficially.
The strike continued across all six depots in the erstwhile Adilabad district, with workers staging protests, rasta roko and human chains at key locations. Of 641 buses, only about 170 were operated with private drivers. An RTC bus also hit an auto near the Mancherial depot, injuring the auto driver, who was shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, applications for temporary drivers and conductors were being collected. Congress workers led by Asifabad district unit president Attram Suguna met workers and urged them to call off the strike, stating that most demands were under consideration.
The strike severely affected commuters in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, especially during the marriage season. With limited bus services and high private transport fares, passengers faced major inconvenience.
Khammam police commissioner Sunil Dutt inspected the bus stand and instructed officials to remain vigilant. He assured protection to private drivers and warned against damage to public property.
In Karimnagar, workers staged protests and warned of extreme measures if their demands were not addressed. BJP leader Y Sunil Rao visited a depot and extended support, criticising the government. CCP Gaush Alam said workers have the right to protest peacefully but warned of action against disruptions. He assured full police protection for private and RTC staff resuming duties.
Intensified stir from today
Meanwhile, JAC leaders in Hyderabad held the state government responsible for the suicide attempt by a driver at the Narsampet depot and accused authorities of coercive measures. They urged workers not to resort to extreme steps and announced intensified protests from April 24, including silent demonstrations, community cooking programmes and rallies.