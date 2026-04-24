State grinds to a halt on Day-2 of TGSRTC strike

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/ KARIMNAGAR: Public transport across Telangana remained severely disrupted on Thursday as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees’ strike entered its second day, with protests intensifying and workers continuing to stay away from duties. Despite official claims that around 4,000 hired buses were pressed into service, only a limited number operated on the ground, resulting in a skeletal fleet across the state. The disruption left office-goers and daily wage labourers stranded.

Protests were reported at several depots, particularly in Hyderabad, including Ranigunj, Parigi, Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Dilsukhnagar, Hayathnagar and Barkatpura. In several instances, workers attempted to block buses from leaving depots, prompting police intervention and heavy deployment to maintain law and order. At the Jubilee Bus Station, usually one of the busiest transit hubs, platforms remained largely deserted. Of the nearly 1,440 buses that operate daily, only about 300 electric and hired buses were running, leaving thousands stranded.

Passengers reported long waiting hours and uncertainty. A daily wage worker said she waited over two hours without clarity on bus availability, while another family reported waiting for more than three hours amid overcrowded buses and lack of direct services.

Private transport operators stepped in to fill the gap but charged high fares. A commuter alleged being asked to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for a trip to Ramayampet from Hyderabad.

Concerns were also raised over the use of private and outsourced drivers. RTC workers alleged that inexperienced personnel were operating buses, leading to vehicle damage. Passengers complained of irregular ticketing, with some alleging that zero-value tickets were issued while fares were collected unofficially.