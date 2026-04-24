Telangana High Court seeks clarity on urea supply, farmer access across state

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to clarify whether farmers are receiving adequate urea supplies amid concerns over availability and access.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by farmers from Nalgonda district.

The Chief Justice asked the Government Pleader for Agriculture to furnish details within four weeks on availability, steps taken to publicise stock positions and whether farmers are able to access the government app for booking urea. The bench also raised concerns about supply disruptions in the backdrop of the ongoing war in East Asia.

The government submitted that facilitation centres have been set up in every district to assist farmers in booking urea through the app, with additional help available from family members.

It further stated that urea is supplied at a subsidised rate of Rs 266 per bag against a market price of about Rs 3,000, with Aadhaar-based authentication to ensure supply to genuine farmers.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that many farmers struggle with the online system due to lack of access and technical knowledge, and sought parallel offline distribution through authorised dealers, agricultural offices and cooperative societies.

The matter has been adjourned for four weeks for a detailed response.