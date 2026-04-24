TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses party affairs

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud met former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss various issues, including the latest political developments in the state and the party’s organisational matters.

During the meeting, which reportedly lasted for nearly 15 minutes, Mahesh Goud briefed Rahul Gandhi on the development and welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana.

According to sources, the TPCC chief updated Rahul Gandhi on the grand old party’s organisational activities across Telangana. He also explained the status of appointments related to District Congress Committee presidents, district committees, mandal committees, booth-level agents and various affiliated wings of the party.

He is also believed to have informed Rahul Gandhi that, as promised earlier, a caste census was conducted in the state and a comprehensive official data too was released.

Mahesh Goud also urged the AICC leader to make sure that BC reservations are included in the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill.

He also requested that the upcoming AICC National OBC Advisory Council meeting be held in Hyderabad. Rahul Gandhi reportedly responded positively to the proposal.

Earlier, former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao and Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav also met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.