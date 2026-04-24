Two sub-inspectors suspended in Warangal over misconduct, corruption charges

WARANGAL: Warangal Commissioner of Police Sunpreeth Singh has suspended two sub-inspectors in separate cases of alleged misconduct and corruption.

Elkathurthy SI Praveen Kumar, earlier attached to the Reserve (VR) office following corruption allegations, was suspended after disciplinary action was escalated post preliminary review.

In another case, Narsampet SI Ravi was suspended after an internal inquiry substantiated allegations against him. Orders formalising the suspensions were issued on Thursday.