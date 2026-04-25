Anger on roads as RTC staffers mourn colleague

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees’ strike entered its third day on Friday, marked by emotional scenes and rising tension as workers paid tributes to Narsampet depot driver Shankar Goud, who succumbed to injuries after allegedly self-immolating during the agitation on Thursday.
RTC employees and union leaders held silent protests at depots across the city, pressing for resolution of 32 pending issues. At Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Musheerabad, Dilsukhnagar and Hayatnagar, workers assembled with placards and staged demonstrations. While most protests remained peaceful, minor altercations were reported at a few locations.
Employees stayed off duty for three consecutive days, halting regular services with buses confined to depots. Shankar’s death further intensified the agitation. Talks between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and government representatives continued to break the deadlock.
Meanwhile, TGSRTC operated hired and electric buses with police protection, engaging temporary staff. In some depots, striking workers allegedly obstructed services, leaving passengers stranded.