Anger on roads as RTC staffers mourn colleague

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees’ strike entered its third day on Friday, marked by emotional scenes and rising tension as workers paid tributes to Narsampet depot driver Shankar Goud, who succumbed to injuries after allegedly self-immolating during the agitation on Thursday.

RTC employees and union leaders held silent protests at depots across the city, pressing for resolution of 32 pending issues. At Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Musheerabad, Dilsukhnagar and Hayatnagar, workers assembled with placards and staged demonstrations. While most protests remained peaceful, minor altercations were reported at a few locations.