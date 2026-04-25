Governor clears MLC nominations under quota; appoints Azharuddin Kodandaram

HYDERABAD: Breaking the deadlock, finally, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla gave nod for nominating Minister for Minority Affairs Mohammed Azharuddin and TJS President M Kodandaram as MLCs under Governor Quota.

It may be recalled that recently Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met the Governor and urged to clear their name for nominating to Legislative Council.

The nomination of MLCs under the Governor’s quota has been stuck in a legal dispute since the previous BRS government recommended Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for the posts. However, the then-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the proposal. Subsequently, Sravan and Satyanarayana approached the court challenging the Governor’s decision.

After the Congress came to power, it recommended Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan for nomination as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. However, the Supreme Court later set aside the process and directed the government to reconsider the names. The government then reviewed the matter and recommended Azharuddin along with Kodandaram.