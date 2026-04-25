IPS reshuffle hints at Anand’s elevation as Telangana police DGP

HYDERABAD: In yet another indication that senior IPS officer CV Anand would be the next Head of Police Force (HoPF), the state government on Friday posted senior IPS officer Shikha Goel as the Principal Secretary, Home department. Anand is currently the special chief secretary, Home department.

In its latest orders, the state government transferred as many as seven IPS officers, including Goel. These transfers will be effective from May 1.

Incumbent DGP B Shivadhar Reddy will superannuate on April 30.

The orders said that Goel will continue to hold full additional charge of the posts of Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Director, Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory, till further orders.

Also, Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) Devendra Singh Chauhan was transferred and posted as Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) and ex-officio Principal Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD).

Director General of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Shahnawaz Qasim was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Multi Zone-II. He was also placed in full additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police (Personnel), Telangana.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Tarun Joshi was transferred and posted as Future City commissioner, in place of G Sudheer Babu, who will superannuate on April 30.

Malkajgiri CP Avinash Mohanty was also transferred and posted as Director General of DCA and Director of Prohibition and Excise. He was also placed in full additional charge of the post of ACB Director, till further orders.

IGP for Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) B Sumathi was transferred and posted as Malkajgiri Police Commissioner. Intelligence IGP Kartikeya was placed in full additional charge of the post of IGP, SIB till further orders.”