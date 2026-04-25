Justice League | MEIL asked to deposit 10% in dispute over KLIS GST

MEIL asked to deposit 10% in dispute over KLIS GST

The Telangana High Court has granted an interim relief to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) while directing the company to deposit 10 per cent of the disputed tax demand in a GST-related dispute arising from works executed under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, directed authorities not to initiate any coercive steps against the company until further orders, subject to the deposit condition. The matter has been adjourned for three weeks.

MEIL approached the high court, challenging the state Tax department’s decision to levy 18 per cent GST instead of the concessional 12 per cent on works related to Kaleshwaram project (Link-IV) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Senior counsel for the petitioner argued that the company provides services to “local authorities” and is therefore eligible for the lower tax rate. The state submitted that amendments to tax laws in 2021 clarified the applicability of concessional rates and that the entities involved do not fall within the eligible category. The bench directed the state government to file its counter.