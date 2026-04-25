Justice League | MEIL asked to deposit 10% in dispute over KLIS GST

MEIL asked to deposit 10% in dispute over KLIS GST
The Telangana High Court has granted an interim relief to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) while directing the company to deposit 10 per cent of the disputed tax demand in a GST-related dispute arising from works executed under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, directed authorities not to initiate any coercive steps against the company until further orders, subject to the deposit condition. The matter has been adjourned for three weeks.
MEIL approached the high court, challenging the state Tax department’s decision to levy 18 per cent GST instead of the concessional 12 per cent on works related to Kaleshwaram project (Link-IV) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Senior counsel for the petitioner argued that the company provides services to “local authorities” and is therefore eligible for the lower tax rate. The state submitted that amendments to tax laws in 2021 clarified the applicability of concessional rates and that the entities involved do not fall within the eligible category. The bench directed the state government to file its counter.
‘Million March’ stir: HC quashes FIRs against KCR, KTR, Harish Rao
The Telangana High Court has quashed three FIRs registered in 2011 against BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao in connection with the “Million March” agitation held on March 10, 2011, at Tank Bund. Justice K Sujana allowed three petitions filed by the BRS leaders, setting aside the FIRs registered under Sections 147, 148, 382 and 324 of the IPC at the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad. The cases stemmed from complaints filed by two journalists, K Raju and N Prasad Yadav, and a videographer, D Surya Prakash, who alleged that a mob of around 50 persons, including the petitioners, abused them, assaulted them, and snatched and damaged their equipment.
Court orders status quo on land linked to CM’s brother
The Telangana High Court has ordered status quo on land admeasuring two acres and 10 guntas in Survey No 75/1 of Nanakramguda, amid allegations of irregular registration in favour of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s relatives. Justice Pulla Karthik issued notices to senior officials, including the Principal Secretary (Revenue), the Stamps & Registration and Rangareddy district officials, seeking detailed responses on how registration was permitted despite the land being listed under the prohibited category. The case arises from a petition filed by Janachaitanya Housing Ltd MD Madala Sudhakar, who questioned the legality of the transactions in favour of CM’s brother A Kondal Reddy and father-in-law S Padma Reddy. The court adjourned the matter to June 11.