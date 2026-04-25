K Kavitha launches new party 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' after exit from BRS

HYDERABAD: In a significant political development in Telangana, former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday launched a new political party - Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS).
Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao played a key role in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had a fallout with the party leadership. Following internal differences, she was suspended from the party in June 2025. Subsequently, she resigned from both her MLC position and primary membership in the BRS.
After distancing herself from the party, Kavitha intensified her independent political outreach through Telangana Jagruthi, the organisation she founded. As part of her grassroots mobilisation, she undertook the “Jagruthi Janam Bata,” touring extensively across Telangana and engaging with various sections of society.
Sources indicate that Kavitha initially considered naming her new party “Telangana Praja Jagruthi,” aligning it with her organisation’s identity. However, she later opted for the name Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS).