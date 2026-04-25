K Kavitha launches new party 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' after exit from BRS

After distancing herself from the party, Kavitha intensified her independent political outreach through Telangana Jagruthi, the organisation she founded. As part of her grassroots mobilisation, she undertook the “Jagruthi Janam Bata,” touring extensively across Telangana and engaging with various sections of society.

Sources indicate that Kavitha initially considered naming her new party “Telangana Praja Jagruthi,” aligning it with her organisation’s identity. However, she later opted for the name Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS).