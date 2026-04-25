Kavitha all set to launch political party on April 25

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the launch of a new political party by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, at Muneerabad in Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 10 am on Saturday. Sources confirmed that Kavitha’s new political party has been named “Telangana Praja Jagruthi”. The name was registered two months ago.

Party sources said preparations had been completed for the launch meeting. The venue at Muneerabad has been named Prof Jayashankar Grounds. Kavitha resigned from the BRS and also from her Legislative Council seat after differences with the party leadership a few months ago, and decided to chart her own political course.