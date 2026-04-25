NGRI submits report on SLBC tunnel stability to Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has completed its survey, assessing the structural integrity and subsurface conditions of the ongoing Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works and submitted the report to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

NGRI chief scientist HVS Satyanarayana handed over the report to the minister during a review meeting on the progress of the project, held here on Friday.

The NGRI employed advanced geophysical techniques such as seismic imaging and electrical resistivity tomography to detect anomalies invisible to conventional inspections.

The NGRI officials highlighted observations on stress zones, seepage patterns and tunnel roof stability, while also explaining factors behind the February 22, 2025 roof collapse.

The minister said that the scientific inputs from the NGRI would be crucial in making informed decisions on tunnel completion.

Appreciating NGRI’s work, he sought its active involvement in the ongoing soil investigations into the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, where rehabilitation works are planned.

The report would be thoroughly examined and necessary measures would be initiated based on its recommendations, the minister said.

Uttam, meanwhile, asked the irrigation officials to fast-track works on the SLBC tunnel project by mobilising necessary equipment and machinery from agencies within the country in addition to the machinery being procured overseas.

Ever since the tunnel works were resumed, a progress of 151.50 meters was achieved. Of late the list of machinery pressed into service has the addition of imported electric loaders and heavy dumpers.

In a month’s time the works will gather pace to complete 200 metres of tunnel excavation from each side per month.