Telangana govt adopted delaying tactics to solve issues faced by RTC employees: Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has accused the state government of showing “complete negligence” towards the issues faced by RTC employees.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Friday, he alleged that the government had failed to address the concerns of RTC workers and was attempting to evade responsibility by delaying decisions in the name of forming committees.

He said the workers’ agitation, launched to press for their “legitimate demands,” had ultimately escalated into a strike, creating a tense situation across the state.

He expressed deep concern over reports of RTC workers attempting suicide amid the ongoing strike. He termed the death of a driver, Kola Shankar Goud, deeply distressing and held the Congress government responsible for the situation, stating that the failure to resolve workers’ issues had led to such tragic consequences.

Ramchander Rao further pointed out that even during the previous BRS regime, RTC workers had gone on strike demanding the merger of the corporation with the government, and the BJP had supported them.

He added that the non-payment of Pay Revision Commission arrears since 2017 and the denial of benefits to retired employees reflected continued neglect by successive governments.