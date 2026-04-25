Telangana govt agrees to 11% fitment, other key demands, RTC staffers call off strike

HYDERABAD: The deadlock between the state government and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees ended late on Friday after more than 12 hours of talks at the Secretariat, with unions calling off their three-day strike. Bus services will resume from Saturday.

Announcing the outcome after 1 am, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government had taken positive decisions on employees’ concerns. “RTC is like our family. It is saddening that we lost a member of our family. The people’s government held discussions on their issues and took positive decisions,” he said.

The government agreed to hold elections for recognised RTC unions and directed the management to make arrangements for the same. On the long-pending merger issue, unresolved for nearly a decade, an official committee comprising government officials and labour representatives has been formed to examine the matter, Vikramarka said.