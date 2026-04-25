Telangana HC mandates SIT probe, panel to monitor HCA

Rejecting the plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the court directed the state director general of police to constitute an SIT under a senior IPS officer to ensure an “independent and credible investigation”. The SIT has been empowered to examine prior reports, including forensic findings indicating financial irregularities.

The court also appointed Justice P Naveen Rao (Retd.) as a single-member committee (SMC) to oversee HCA’s administration, cricketing affairs and finances. The SMC has been granted wide powers, including conducting league matches, overseeing player selection, appointing staff and implementing structural reforms.

Observing that persistent disputes, ongoing criminal cases and lack of stakeholder confidence warranted extraordinary intervention, the court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against certain HCA office-bearers for alleged non-compliance with earlier orders.

Noting that cricket administration affects public interest and the careers of young players, the court said ensuring transparency and accountability in the HCA is essential. The writ petition was allowed with no order as to costs.