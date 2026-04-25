Telangana moves closer to malaria elimination goal

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Malaria Day, health department officials said there has been a steady decline in malaria cases and the state is moving closer to its goal of eliminating the disease by 2030.

According to official data, cases have dropped consistently over the past five years — from 874 in 2021 to 611 in 2022, 420 in 2023, 269 in 2024 and 259 in 2025 — reflecting the impact of sustained surveillance, early diagnosis and preventive measures. In 2025, 11 districts, including Jagtial, Suryapet, Medak and Kamareddy, reported zero cases. Similarly, based on the Annual Parasite Incidence (API), Telangana is currently categorised under Category 1, indicating a low malaria burden. The state has recorded a reduction of over 98% in cases since 2014, when annual infections were close to 14,000. Officials said the “3T” strategy - Test, Treat and Track - has been central to this progress.

“The trend is due to strengthened surveillance, early diagnosis and timely treatment. Frontline workers, including ASHA staff, have played a key role in identifying and tracking cases at the field level. Timely testing and complete treatment have been critical in reducing transmission. We are focusing on ensuring that no case goes undetected,” said Dr Amar Singh Nayak, Additional Director (Malaria), Directorate of Public Health.

“Vector control requires both administrative action and community participation. Improved sanitation and awareness have contributed to the decline,” said Dr R Srinivas, Deputy Director, DPH.