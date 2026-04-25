Telangana moves closer to malaria elimination goal

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Malaria Day, health department officials said there has been a steady decline in malaria cases and the state is moving closer to its goal of eliminating the disease by 2030.
According to official data, cases have dropped consistently over the past five years — from 874 in 2021 to 611 in 2022, 420 in 2023, 269 in 2024 and 259 in 2025 — reflecting the impact of sustained surveillance, early diagnosis and preventive measures. In 2025, 11 districts, including Jagtial, Suryapet, Medak and Kamareddy, reported zero cases. Similarly, based on the Annual Parasite Incidence (API), Telangana is currently categorised under Category 1, indicating a low malaria burden. The state has recorded a reduction of over 98% in cases since 2014, when annual infections were close to 14,000. Officials said the “3T” strategy - Test, Treat and Track - has been central to this progress.
“The trend is due to strengthened surveillance, early diagnosis and timely treatment. Frontline workers, including ASHA staff, have played a key role in identifying and tracking cases at the field level. Timely testing and complete treatment have been critical in reducing transmission. We are focusing on ensuring that no case goes undetected,” said Dr Amar Singh Nayak, Additional Director (Malaria), Directorate of Public Health.
“Vector control requires both administrative action and community participation. Improved sanitation and awareness have contributed to the decline,” said Dr R Srinivas, Deputy Director, DPH.
Public awareness campaigns, including rallies, poster drives and outreach programmes, have encouraged early treatment-seeking behaviour and the adoption of preventive practices. However, sporadic cases continue to be reported, particularly in rural and tribal areas, prompting officials to stress the need for sustained vigilance. “We cannot afford to lower our guard. Continued surveillance and community cooperation will be key to achieving elimination,” he added.
Hyderabad is home to the discovery of the malarial parasite, as it was identified at the Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology by Ronald Ross. At present, the institute is under Osmania University. Prof Bannoth Reddya Naik, HoD, Zoology and director of SRRIP, said that several countries, including Sri Lanka and China, have successfully achieved malaria-free status. He noted that India, as a signatory to global development goals, was making steady progress in reducing malaria cases through coordinated government efforts and public health policies. “India aims to eliminate malaria by 2030, with an ambitious target of achieving zero cases by 2027,” he said, adding that public awareness was crucial to achieving this goal.
As part of the campaign, a programme will be held at the Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology, featuring a discussion on the significance of World Malaria Day and a session on strategies to control and eradicate malaria-causing mosquitoes.