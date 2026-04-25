Telangana police invoke UAPA rule, seek details on 'Telugu Scribe' handle from X

HYDERABAD: Invoking Section 43F of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Telangana police have sought details regarding “Telugu Scribe”, a social media handle, from social media platform X.

Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell DIG R Bhaskaran on April 18 issued a notice to X Corporation seeking details of the account under Section 94 of the BNSS and Section 43F of the UAPA.

The notice states that the police require specific information regarding certain tweets allegedly made by the handle @TeluguScribe. The account in question is purported to contain derogatory content aimed at defaming people in Telangana.

Reacting to the news, BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar said that issuing notices under laws such as the UAPA was akin to treating journalists like terrorists. “What are you trying to do, Revanth Reddy? Do journalists look like terrorists to you?” he questioned.

Pointing out that Varavara Rao, Kobad Ghandy, Stan Swamy, Professor GN Saibaba and others were arrested under the UAPA, Praveen Kumar said that some of them had died in jail. “In the same way, do you want to kill Konatham Dileep, journalists or social media activists? Though you register cases under the IT Act and SC/ST Act, people are writing the truth and revealing illegal activities. So you want to silence them by invoking the Anti Terror Act,” the former IPS officer said.