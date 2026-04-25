Telangana to implement revised market rates for lands from May first week

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Revenue Resource Mobilisation instructed the Stamps & Registration department officials to implement revised land market values from the first week of May.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka chaired the Cabinet sub-committee meeting held here on Friday. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, B Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao were present at the meeting. Vikramarka stated that the government introduced the HILT (Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation) policy keeping in mind the interests of both Hyderabad city and the state.

During the meeting, some industrial estate representatives suggested that if polluting industries were made to relocate beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), many would willing to shift. Responding to this, Vikramarka said that the government was considering all opinions and proceeding in a democratic manner. He, however, clarified that the government had no intention of troubling anyone and reiterated its primary objective was the development of the city and the state. He also suggested holding discussions with all industrial associations within the ORR to accelerate the implementation of the HILT policy.

Before finalising the HILT policy guidelines, efforts would be made to incorporate inputs from industrial estate representatives, he said.