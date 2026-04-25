Telangana to implement revised market rates for lands from May first week

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Revenue Resource Mobilisation instructed the Stamps & Registration department officials to implement revised land market values from the first week of May.
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka chaired the Cabinet sub-committee meeting held here on Friday. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, B Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao were present at the meeting. Vikramarka stated that the government introduced the HILT (Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation) policy keeping in mind the interests of both Hyderabad city and the state.
During the meeting, some industrial estate representatives suggested that if polluting industries were made to relocate beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), many would willing to shift. Responding to this, Vikramarka said that the government was considering all opinions and proceeding in a democratic manner. He, however, clarified that the government had no intention of troubling anyone and reiterated its primary objective was the development of the city and the state. He also suggested holding discussions with all industrial associations within the ORR to accelerate the implementation of the HILT policy.
Before finalising the HILT policy guidelines, efforts would be made to incorporate inputs from industrial estate representatives, he said.
Joint efforts for development under Undeveloped Land policy
Vikramarka also said that under the UDL (Undeveloped Land) policy, development should be undertaken jointly by the Centre, state government and industrial park representatives.
Representatives suggested adopting China model in establishing industrial parks between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Welcoming the suggestion, the deputy chief minister assured them that a decision would be taken after due consideration.
Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu said that industries should thrive in the state while ensuring minimal pollution, and emphasised that the government was open and flexible regarding the HILT policy.
Welcoming the HILT policy, Cherlapally Industries Association president D Srinivas Reddy said although some political leaders had warned them about potential difficulties if policies were changed arbitrarily in the future, the current implementation was being carried out strictly as per government orders.
He explained that many industries had purchased their lands around 30 years ago and possess valid sale deeds. Conversion charges have been fixed between 30% to 50% depending on road width.
He clarified that since there is no cash transfer involved in the HILT policy implementation, there was no need for any apprehensions.
Srinivas Reddy requested the government to develop industrial parks beyond the ORR under the UDL policy and provide necessary infrastructure, including housing facilities for workers.
He further requested a six-month transition period for policy implementation and urged that no additional charges be imposed for shifting existing utilities like electricity and water to new industrial locations beyond the ORR.
Representatives from Uppal Industrial Area requested a reduction in conversion charges.
Jeedimetla industrial area representatives suggested that even without subsidies, the government should allocate land and develop industrial zones between the ORR and RRR.
The deputy chief minister said that the decisions taken under resource mobilisation must be implemented effectively to increase state revenue, warning that negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.