TGSRTC driver Shankar Goud’s life was built on duty, discipline

WARANGAL: The life of 55-year-old K Shankar Goud, a TGSRTC driver, was shaped by years of steady work and quiet responsibility. From a middle-class background, his family had migrated from Khanapur mandal to Narsampet town 25 years ago in search of stability.

He sold his share of three guntas of agricultural land, which had been divided between his family and elder brother, before securing a driving job in 2007. The opportunity marked a turning point, improving the family’s livelihood. At home, his wife Hemalatha managed the household, raising their two children over the years since their move to Narsampet.

Shankar worked as a driver at the Narsampet bus depot, earning about Rs 35,000 a month. A member of the National Mazdoor Union, he actively participated in union programmes and maintained a consistent presence at work.

The couple had two children, daughter Shamili and son Hemanth. Hemanth is pursuing his final-year graduation at a private college in Hyderabad. Shamili, an SSC dropout, married B Suman, who works in agriculture and lives in Muthojipet village near Narsampet with their two daughters.

In the aftermath of the incident, the family navigated quiet, difficult choices. Shamili brought her father’s body to her home in Muthojipet village, but the final rites were conducted at the village graveyard rather than at his house.

Speaking to TNIE, B Suman, son-in-law of Shankar Goud, said, “There are no financial problems for my uncle Shankar Goud, but he does not own a house. His wish was to settle his son in a job. He attended his duties regularly at the Narsampet bus depot and maintained friendly relations with colleagues. We were shocked after knowing about the incident and why he took such a decision. We appeal to the state government to do justice to the family.”