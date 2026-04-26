47 Maoist cadres lay down arms before Telangana police

HYDERABAD: As many as 47 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres, along with 32 firearms and 515 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, surrendered before Telangana police on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet at state police headquarters on Saturday, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said that following the surrender of all key leaders of CPI (Maoist), almost all remaining underground key leaders and armed cadres from South Bastar DVC of DKSZC, including its secretary, have now been neutralised, leaving South Bastar DVC on the brink of collapse.

Among those who surrendered are four cadres from the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, 28 from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), and 15 from 9th and 30th Platoon, South Bastar DVC, DKSZC.

The 47 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres who surrendered with weapons are eligible for a total reward amount of `1.50 crore, which will be disbursed to them. As all 47 cadres are natives of Chhattisgarh, an interim relief of Rs 25,000 each has been handed over. The balance amount will be disbursed after completion of documentation and opening of bank accounts.