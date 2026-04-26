Apollo doctor conferred DSc by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences

HYDERABAD: Dr PC Rath, a globally renowned figure in interventional cardiology, has been conferred the prestigious Doctor of Science (DSc) degree by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh.

The award will be presented during the 29th and 30th annual convocations of the university, scheduled to be held on June 2, 2026, in Vijayawada.

Dr Rath is a pioneer, innovator and mentor who has trained hundreds of cardiologists across India and abroad, shaping the next generation of specialists. His contributions have significantly influenced the landscape of modern cardiology in India and beyond.

He is the immediate past president of the Cardiological Society of India, president of the Indian College of Cardiology, chairman of the Interventional Council of India, and Governor (India) of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr Rath is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, European Society of Cardiology, Indian College of Cardiology, and the Royal College of Physicians (London and Edinburgh). He serves as a visiting professor at the University of Rouen, France, and as an honorary professor in health sciences at the University of Queensland, Australia.

Currently, Dr Rath serves as Director and Head of the Department of Cardiology at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.