Census 2027 self-enumeration in Telangana from today

HYDERABAD: The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 in Telangana’s Core Urban Region (CURE) will begin on April 26 and continue till May 10.

The exercise covers Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation as a single census unit.

During the 15-day period, residents can voluntarily submit household details online through the official portal: www.se.census.gov.in.

Census to include caste enumeration

Officials said Census 2027 would be India’s first fully digital Census, the first Census for Telangana as a separate state, and would also include caste enumeration.

After the online phase, the House Listing Operation (HLO), including door-to-door visits and wall marking, will be held from May 11 to June 9.

Director of Census Operations for Telangana Bharathi Hollikeri and GHMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer R.V. Karnan said the portal includes 33 questions on housing, amenities and assets.

Residents can log in daily between 6 am and 12 midnight. No documents are required and the process is expected to take 15-20 minutes. After submission, households will receive a Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID), which must be shared with enumerators during verification visits.

A toll-free helpline, 1855, will function from 10 am to 6 pm.

For the exercise, 21,866 enumerators and 3,662 supervisors will be deployed. GHMC will also run an awareness campaign titled “Self Enumeration Mahotsav – 15 Days” with the theme “Do it Yourself – No Waiting for Enumerator.”