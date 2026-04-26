Congress welcomes new party, slams Kavitha’s record

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the launch of new political parties as a healthy sign in a democracy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday congratulated Kalvakuntla Kavitha on launching her new party.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh urged people not to forget the alleged misgovernance during the 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from 2014 to 2023. He said Kavitha was part of that regime and shared responsibility for what he termed “exploitation”, adding that she had offered no clarification.

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy sarcastically thanked Kavitha for forming the Telangana Rashtra Sena, referring to her statement that she would govern like a mother who looks after people’s needs rather than their pockets.

He said Kavitha herself had admitted that during the BRS’s 10-year rule, governance focused on “pockets rather than people”. Addressing the media on Saturday, he said the erstwhile TRS was formed on the slogan of water, funds and jobs, but Telangana was later “looted” in the name of those promises.

Kiran Kumar criticised her for projecting herself as chief minister and targeting Revanth Reddy with harsh remarks. Calling the chief minister names such as “Hitler” or “Karkotaka” would not earn credibility, he said, and questioned whether loan waivers, the Future City project, job creation and Musi river rejuvenation deserved such criticism.