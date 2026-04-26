Daram Sushila Trust: Letting young talent shine in the spotlight

KARIMNAGAR: Across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, a quiet effort is creating spaces where students in government schools are able to explore, express and excel, as support in sports, arts and literature helps bring their talents into the spotlight.

On the occasion of World Arts Day, four budding artists from ZPHS Avunoor showcase their paintings, drawing appreciation from Daram Sushila Trust chief Dr D Raghuraman, who tells TNIE that the gesture is a token of encouragement from the Trust.

That encouragement extends beyond art. In Peddapalli, Class 10 student Railla Kalyani has authored 100 ‘Aataveladi’ Telugu poems. With the Trust’s backing, her work takes the form of a published book titled Bala Raja Satakam.

In Gullakota of Jagtial district, the Trust supports students excelling in handball by providing track suits, reinforcing their sporting aspirations. At the same time, younger learners in Anganwadi centres in Karimnagar receive educational charts on fruits and flowers, adding colour and clarity to their early learning experiences.

The initiative also reaches orphanage students, with awareness programmes conducted for 88 children, focusing on healthy food habits and supported by the distribution of study kits. Alongside this, essay writing and painting competitions are regularly organised, offering students opportunities to discover and refine their creativity. “With proper guidance and support, we can improve our knowledge and excel,” Srinivas, a student, tells TNIE.

Adding a spiritual dimension to its outreach, the Trust donates 100 copies of the Bhagavad Gita to students learning yoga and pursuing spiritual education in Dharmapuri, blending knowledge with values as part of a broader effort to shape well-rounded individuals.