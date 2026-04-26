Eight Telangana districts sizzle at 44 degrees Celcius

HYDERABAD: Telangana is reeling under intense heat, with temperatures soaring past the 44°C mark in eight districts on Saturday. According to the Telangana Development and Planning Society (TGDPS), Adilabad, Komarambheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Peddipalli and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 44°C, while 13 districts reported highs between 43°C and 44°C. Another eight districts witnessed temperatures ranging from 42°C to 43°C.

Data from the TGDPS showed that Mendora in Nizamabad district recorded the highest temperature at 44.4°C, followed closely by Medipalle in Jagtial at 44.3°C.

Several other locations also reported extreme heat, with Jankapur in Mancherial, Narsapur in Nirmal and Menoor in Kamareddy registering 44.2°C each. Chaprala in Adilabad and Madugulapally in Nalgonda recorded 44.1°C.

In Hyderabad, temperatures remained relatively lower but still above normal. Nagole in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded a maximum of 41.7°C, while other parts of the city experienced temperatures ranging between 39.1°C and 41°C.