Experts flag risks to India’s malaria elimination target

HYDERABAD: Even as India has made significant progress in reducing malaria cases over the past decade, experts have cautioned that persistent gaps in surveillance, emerging biological challenges, and uneven access to healthcare could slow the country’s journey toward its 2030 malaria elimination goal.

These concerns were highlighted at a high-level multi-stakeholder symposium organised by the Atal Incubation Center–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) in collaboration with Consytel Lifesciences to mark World Malaria Day on Saturday.

The event brought together leading experts from academia, public health, industry, and government, including representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (GoI), the Centre for the Study of Complex Malaria in India, Bharat Biotech, PHFI–Institute of Public Health Sciences, Gandhi Medical College, and CSIR-CCMB, to deliberate on India’s roadmap toward malaria elimination by 2030.

The symposium featured expert talks on key thematic areas, including lessons from successful state-led initiatives such as Odisha’s Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) programme, challenges such as relapse due to dormant parasites and diagnostic resistance, emerging therapeutic approaches and the evolving landscape of malaria vaccines and their role in elimination strategies.

Speakers also drew attention to complex biological challenges. The malaria parasite’s multi-stage life cycle—particularly its dormant liver stages—enables it to evade standard detection and treatment. Asymptomatic carriers further contribute to silent transmission, complicating elimination efforts.