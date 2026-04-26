Hyderabad, Sangareddy get new collectors in IAS reshuffle

HYDERABAD: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Saturday transferred several IAS officers, including collectors of a few districts.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect.

According to the orders, Special Chief Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department Sanjay Kumar was transferred and posted as Special Officer in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. Special Chief Secretary of Labour department M Dana Kishore was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. He will also continue to hold FAC of Special Chief Secretary to Governor.

Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department. She has also been placed in full additional charge of Secretary to Government, Revenue (Disaster Management) department. Priyanka Ala, presently GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Khairatabad, has been posted as the new Hyderabad Collector.

Sangareddy Collector P Pravinya has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government (Roads and Buildings). Narayanpet Collector Prateek Jain has been posted as the new Sangareddy Collector.

Khammam Collector Anudeep Durishetty has been transferred as Joint Secretary to Government, ITE&C department, with additional charge of Director, Mines and Geology and VC and MD of Telangana Mineral Development Corporation. Mulugu Collector Divakara TS has been posted as Khammam Collector, while GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao has been appointed Mulugu Collectsswor.

Nirmal Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has been posted as Director of Intermediate Education and Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education. Bhavesh Mishra has been appointed Nirmal Collector.