K T Rama Rao warns of protests over delay in paddy procurement

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday warned that if the government fails to take immediate action, the party will stand by farmers at paddy procurement centres across the state and launch protests until the entire produce is purchased.

During his visit to a paddy procurement centre in Baddenapalli, Thangallapalli mandal, Rama Rao interacted with farmers and strongly criticised the government. He alleged that despite farmers bringing paddy to procurement centres for over a month, not a single grain has been procured so far.

Rama Rao accused the government of deliberately delaying procurement to avoid paying the Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with a bonus. He also criticised the government for failing to provide Rythu Bandhu assistance, adequate power supply and timely procurement, saying the condition of farmers across the state has become miserable.

BRS leader further pointed out that promises made by Rahul Gandhi such as extending Rythu Bandhu benefits to tenant farmers and providing Rs 1,000 support to agricultural labourers have not been fulfilled.

He demanded the immediate setting up of procurement platforms, allocation of rice mills, and fixing the MSP at `2,350 per quintal, including a `500 bonus. Rama Rao warned that if the government does not respond promptly, the BRS will intensify its agitation across all procurement centres in the state.