PM Modi to launch MMTS works in Telangana on May 10

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on May 10 to lay foundation stones for works related to the Mamnoor airport, Sammakka Saralamma Tribal University, and the Secunderabad–Yadadri MMTS phase, according to sources.

The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate AIIMS Bibinagar.

This would be Modi’s first visit to Telangana after assuming office for a third term. He had earlier addressed a public meeting in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

State BJP leaders are planning a massive public meeting at Parade Ground on May 10 during his visit. The meeting is expected to kick-start the party’s campaign for elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other newly established civic bodies in the state.

Party leaders are set to begin preparations to mobilise a large number of cadres and members of the public to make the meeting a grand success and project the BJP as having a strong presence in the state capital.

Sources also said that Modi is likely to participate in the “Vande Mataram Geetalapana” programme to be organised by Malla Reddy University in Medchal.