Ramchander Rao: Congress, BRS looted Telangana; Kavitha will do too

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the TRS, later renamed BRS, and the newly floated party under the TRS name had “looted Telangana”. He also criticised the Congress over its announcement that ministers would contribute part of their salaries.

“Instead of symbolic contributions, they should return the money looted from the state,” he said. If the Congress planned to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to its central leadership, at least Rs 500 crore should be earmarked for employee welfare and public benefit, Ramchander Rao added.

Addressing party workers at the BJP state office in Nampally on Saturday, he said the BJP was the only strong and reliable option for clean governance in Telangana. Ramchander Rao urged cadres to work with determination and said that regardless of how many parties emerged, the BJP had consistently fought for Telangana.

Recalling the formation of Telangana, he said the BJP firmly supported statehood in Parliament. He alleged that BRS MPs were absent during crucial moments, while Congress members created disruptions.

He said the BJP was the only credible option for transparent and corruption-free governance and expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the state.

The former MLC said cadre training remained central to the BJP’s organisational strength. Through structured training classes, workers were educated on party functioning, discipline and ideology, he said.