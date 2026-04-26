RTC’s long-pending demands cleared; ‘It’s time to celebrate,’ says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged party leaders and cadre to join RTC employees in celebrating the resolution of their long-pending demands, cleared by the state government after several hours of talks on Friday.

On Saturday, the minister held a Zoom meeting with DCC presidents, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, nominated chairmen and party spokespersons, calling for statewide celebrations over the government’s decision on RTC employees.

He said that within two days of the strike, the government held multiple rounds of talks with workers, leading to key decisions including merger of RTC with the government, conduct of union elections and an 11% PRC. These steps had brought major relief and happiness among workers, he said.

Prabhakar said the strike was withdrawn after nearly 15 hours of continuous discussions led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a team of ministers.

Bus services back to normal across Telangana

Meanwhile, bus services across Telangana rolled back to normal on Saturday, signalling the end of a three-day strike that had gripped public transport and commuters alike.

Members of the TGSRTC JAC marked the end of the strike with celebrations, calling it a “historic victory for workers”. The JAC urged employees to resume duties immediately, stating that the agitation had achieved its key objectives.