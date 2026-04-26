Solar power to women in Khammam, Kothagudem under Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme

KHAMMAM: Women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts are set to move from micro-enterprises to megawatt-scale ventures, with the state government promoting solar power projects under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ scheme.

As part of a pilot initiative approved by the state Cabinet, four solar power plants — each with a capacity of 1 MW — will be established in Errupalem and Kalluru mandals of Khammam district, and in Manuguru and Sujathanagar mandals of Kothagudem district. Four acres of government land have been identified and allocated for each plant.

Each 1 MW unit is expected to generate around 4,500 units of electricity per day. With the government offering Rs 3.13 per unit, daily revenue is estimated at Rs 14,095, translating to a monthly revenue of about Rs 1,00,020 for the SHGs.

Under the financial model, 20% of the project cost will be covered through bank loans. After repayments, the groups are expected to earn a net monthly income of approximately Rs 47,020. The loans are projected to be cleared within 12 years of the 25-year agreement period, enabling the groups to earn full profits for the remaining 13 years.

Construction of one such plant in Rajupalem village of Errupalem mandal is nearing completion under the management of SHGs. Built over four acres at a cost of Rs 2.9 crore, the project has been funded with 90% bank loans and a 10% contribution from the groups. Officials say that the power generation is expected to begin soon.

Work is also in progress in Chinnakorukondi village of Kalluru mandal, while construction in Manuguru and Sujathanagar mandals is set to begin shortly, according to TGREDCO Manager Ajay Kumar.