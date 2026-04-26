Telangana eyes top global aerospace spot by 2047

HYDERABAD: With an eye on the future of space and technology, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday outlined an ambitious vision to position Telangana as a global leader in the aerospace sector by 2047. He said the state is already ranked number one in India in the aerospace sector, adding that global majors such as Boeing, Airbus and Safran have established a presence in Telangana.

The statement came as Revanth, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, flagged off the flight hardware of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital rocket. The ceremony marked the rocket’s formal departure to the launch site at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ahead of what is expected to be India’s first private orbital launch attempt in the coming months.

Framing the state’s growth story through data, Revanth said Telangana has performed exceptionally well in engineering exports since December 2023. He explained, “As per Union government data, Telangana recorded the highest growth of 117.9% in engineering exports among Indian states between 2023-24 and 2024-25. Aircraft parts and defence equipment have been the biggest contributors to this growth.”

He added that the government is focusing on skilling youth for the aerospace sector through partnerships with global universities and industry leaders and said that with strong policies, infrastructure, talent and a vibrant ecosystem, the government is committed to supporting companies like Skyroot.

A key pillar of this push, Revanth indicated, lies in reshaping skill development to match industry needs. He elaborated on initiatives being implemented through Young India Skills University (YISU), Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) and soon-to-be upgraded Polytechnic colleges. He said the government plans to bring both ATCs and Polytechnic colleges under YISU’s ambit to ensure that the curriculum is industry-driven and uniform across courses.