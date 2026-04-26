Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla clears Azhar, Kodandaram for Council

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday finally approved the nomination of Minister for Minority Affairs Mohammed Azharuddin and M Kodandaram to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

The decision is crucial for the Congress government as Azharuddin, who was sworn in as minister on October 30 without being a member of either House, had to be elected to the Assembly or Council by April 30 under constitutional provisions.

With the deadline nearing, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently met the Governor at the Lok Bhavan and urged him to clear the nominations.

The matter had remained tied up in litigation since the previous BRS government recommended Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for the posts.

Azhar’s first stint as MLC

Then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the proposal, prompting both nominees to move court.

After coming to power, the Congress government recommended Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan. The Supreme Court later set aside the process and directed reconsideration, after which the government proposed Azharuddin and Kodandaram.

Kodandaram had earlier been nominated to the Council on August 16, 2024, but lost the seat after the court order on August 13, 2025. This will be his second entry into the Council.

Azharuddin, a former India cricketer and ex-MP from Uttar Pradesh, will enter the Telangana Legislative Council for the first time.