44.5°C at Jainad: Telangana sees a scorching Sunday

HYDERABAD: How hot is too hot? In Telangana on Sunday, seven districts answered with temperatures above 44°C, with Jainad leading in the state at 44.5°C. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting similar heat for 18 districts over the next two days, the heatwave shows no signs of relenting.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), another 12 districts recorded temperatures above 43°C and another 13 districts saw highs above 42°C, indicating widespread heat stress across the state.

The IMD said temperatures crossed 41°C in at least 20 districts on Sunday. Among the highest temperatures recorded were Jainad (44.5°C) in Adilabad, Beeravelli (44.3°C) in Nirmal, Kammarpally (44.3°C) in Nizamabad, Ibrahimpet (44.3°C) in Nalgonda, Dhanora (44.1°C) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Jaina (44.1°C) in Jagtial district. Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district recorded 44°C.

Several other regions also witnessed severe heat, including Pitlam (43.9°C) in Kamareddy, Indurthy (43.9°C) in Karimnagar, Kalluru (43.7°C) in Khammam, Garidepalle (43.7°C) in Suryapet, Pothareddipet (43.6°C) in Siddipet and Bheemaram (43.6°C) in Mancherial, along with multiple locations across Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Narayanpet and Nagarkurnool districts.

The IMD has issued a also heatwave alert, forecasting temperatures between 41°C and 44°C across 18 districts over the next two days.