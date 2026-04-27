44.5°C at Jainad: Telangana sees a scorching Sunday

HYDERABAD: How hot is too hot? In Telangana on Sunday, seven districts answered with temperatures above 44°C, with Jainad leading in the state at 44.5°C. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting similar heat for 18 districts over the next two days, the heatwave shows no signs of relenting.
According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), another 12 districts recorded temperatures above 43°C and another 13 districts saw highs above 42°C, indicating widespread heat stress across the state.
The IMD said temperatures crossed 41°C in at least 20 districts on Sunday. Among the highest temperatures recorded were Jainad (44.5°C) in Adilabad, Beeravelli (44.3°C) in Nirmal, Kammarpally (44.3°C) in Nizamabad, Ibrahimpet (44.3°C) in Nalgonda, Dhanora (44.1°C) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Jaina (44.1°C) in Jagtial district. Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district recorded 44°C.
Several other regions also witnessed severe heat, including Pitlam (43.9°C) in Kamareddy, Indurthy (43.9°C) in Karimnagar, Kalluru (43.7°C) in Khammam, Garidepalle (43.7°C) in Suryapet, Pothareddipet (43.6°C) in Siddipet and Bheemaram (43.6°C) in Mancherial, along with multiple locations across Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Narayanpet and Nagarkurnool districts.
The IMD has issued a also heatwave alert, forecasting temperatures between 41°C and 44°C across 18 districts over the next two days.
Hyd cooler than rest of TG
Maximum temperatures will remain between 41°C and 44°C on Monday and Tuesday, before easing slightly to similar levels in about five districts on Wednesday and 12 districts on Thursday.
In Hyderabad, temperatures were relatively lower but still above normal. Old Sultan Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded a maximum of 42°C, while other parts of the city ranged between 39.1°C and 41°C.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, predicting lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Tuesday.
Heat claims farmer’s life
A 55-year-old farmer, Madineni Babu, died of suspected sunstroke in Jaggaram village of Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday. On Saturday, he went to the field as usual but did not return home.
His family found him dead in the chilli field on Sunday morning. They suspect he succumbed to sunstroke amid intense heat. A complaint was lodged with the tahsildar and police. The body was shifted to the Government Area Hospital, Manuguru, for postmortem. A case has been registered