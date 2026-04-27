Basti Dawakhanas see sharp rise in patient footfall

HYDERABAD: Basti Dawakhana services in Telangana have recorded significant growth over the past five years, emerging as a key pillar of accessible primary healthcare in urban areas.

According to data from the Health department, patient footfall increased more than fivefold, rising from 8.93 lakh in 2021–22 to 82.29 lakh in 2025–26. The average number of patients visiting each facility per day also rose from 11 to 58.

Moreover, the number of patients receiving medicines increased from 8.72 lakh in 2021–22 to 78.75 lakh in 2025–26, with the daily average per facility going up from 11 to 55.

Diagnostic services also registered steady growth, with the number of patients availing tests rising from 56,898 to 6.27 lakh during the same period. The average number of diagnostic tests per day per facility improved from one to four, indicating enhanced capacity at the centres. Teleconsultation services saw a surge after their introduction, with usage increasing from 1,687 in 2021–22 to a peak of 1,05,283 in 2024–25. In 2025–26, the number stood at 78,283.