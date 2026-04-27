Congress leaders seethe over lack of CDF funds, postings

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders in the state are growing increasingly uneasy, with their discontent steadily mounting. Sitting MLAs are upset over the non-allocation of funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), while others are becoming restive due to the prolonged delay in making appointments to nominated posts and the long-pending reconstitution of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Even after nearly two-and-a-half years in power, the state Cabinet remains incomplete, with two slots still vacant. Adding to the list, the posts of deputy speaker of the Assembly, chief whip, and several key committees have also been lying unfilled.

The MLAs are particularly aggrieved over the non-release of constituency development funds. They argue that they are entitled to Rs 5 crore annually for the development of their constituencies, similar to the funds MPs receive under the MPLADS. They express bitterness that not a single rupee has been released to them in the past two-and-a-half years.

According to ruling Congress MLAs, not a single rupee has been released under the CDF quota since the government assumed office. They demand the immediate release of funds for development works in their constituencies.