Congress leaders seethe over lack of CDF funds, postings

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders in the state are growing increasingly uneasy, with their discontent steadily mounting. Sitting MLAs are upset over the non-allocation of funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), while others are becoming restive due to the prolonged delay in making appointments to nominated posts and the long-pending reconstitution of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).
Even after nearly two-and-a-half years in power, the state Cabinet remains incomplete, with two slots still vacant. Adding to the list, the posts of deputy speaker of the Assembly, chief whip, and several key committees have also been lying unfilled.
The MLAs are particularly aggrieved over the non-release of constituency development funds. They argue that they are entitled to Rs 5 crore annually for the development of their constituencies, similar to the funds MPs receive under the MPLADS. They express bitterness that not a single rupee has been released to them in the past two-and-a-half years.
According to ruling Congress MLAs, not a single rupee has been released under the CDF quota since the government assumed office. They demand the immediate release of funds for development works in their constituencies.
Pending appointments
Discussions at Gandhi Bhavan and within ministerial circles reveal that the delay is not limited to government sinecures. Within the party structure, several key appointments remain pending.
Even a year and a half after the appointment of the PCC president, the full executive committee has yet to be constituted. Similarly, appointments such as working presidents, the campaign committee and other important committees are still pending, adding to internal dissatisfaction.
Senior Congress leaders have warned that if the current situation persists, it could lead to uncomfortable circumstances within the party. They have also expressed concern that even after two-and-a-half years in power, grassroots workers remain dissatisfied.
Leaders are questioning the reasons behind the delay in making nominated appointments, and why the party leadership — including the chief minister and ministers — has not moved forward to fill these positions, which could accommodate at least 3,000 individuals.
A former MP stated that thousands of nominated posts — including chairpersons, directors and members — remain vacant. He expressed unhappiness over the leadership’s failure to expedite these appointments, calling it the first time in Congress history that such deep dissatisfaction has persisted for over two and a half years. He warned that this could lead to severe problems and dent the party’s image at the grassroots level.
Damaging party’s image
A senior MLA, elected twice on a Congress ticket, expressed severe disappointment, noting that despite several recommendations made by MLAs, MPs and other leaders to the TPCC chief, AICC in-charge, district in-charge ministers, and advisors, there has been no progress.
The MLA also criticised that while meetings are repeatedly held among the chief minister, TPCC, AICC and ministers to discuss filling nominated posts, the results remain pending.
He questioned how long the leadership expects them to face the anger of party workers and cadre in their constituencies, warning that the delay is damaging both the MLAs’ image and the party’s standing on the ground.
Party leaders suggest that filling hundreds of vacant nominated posts could energise the cadre and strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming elections to ZPTCs, MPTCs, and corporations such as GHMC, Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, Siddipet, Khammam, and Warangal. However, they allege that the leadership is yet to take concrete steps in this direction, further deepening the sense of discontent within the ranks.
Grassroots workers ‘dissatisfied’
Senior Congress leaders have warned that if the current situation persists, it could lead to uncomfortable circumstances within the party. They have also expressed concern that even after two-and-a-half years in power, grassroots workers remain dissatisfied. Leaders are questioning the reasons behind the delay in making nominated appointments, and why the party leadership, including the chief minister and ministers, has not moved forward to fill these positions, which could accommodate at least 3,000 individuals.