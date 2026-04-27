Dispute over chicken curry drives woman to kill husband in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: A woman allegedly killed her husband by slashing his neck with a sickle at their residence in Gosangi Colony in Kamareddy late on Saturday, reportedly following a domestic dispute.

Police said they received information around 12.30 am on Sunday and reached the spot to find the victim dead due to severe injuries. The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), where a postmortem was conducted before it was handed over to family members. The accused has been detained.

According to Kamareddy Station House Officer (SHO) B Narahari, the victim, identified as Shivaji, had questioned his wife Laxmi over not preparing chicken curry and allegedly “avoiding him at night”. This led to an argument between the couple.

During the altercation, Laxmi reportedly attacked her husband with a sickle, inflicting a fatal injury to his neck. Police said he died on the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.