Fuel shortage hits farmers in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Petrol and diesel shortages have forced the closure of several refuelling stations across Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts over the past few days, causing inconvenience to the public and disrupting agricultural activities.

Operators said nearly 50 petrol bunks in the two districts have shut due to supply disruptions from oil marketing companies. While rural outlets had been operating intermittently for the past two months, the situation worsened over the last three days, with many stations ceasing operations completely.

The disruption is reportedly linked to global developments, including tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran, and issues affecting oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel supplies to the region are typically handled by HPCL, BPCL and IOCL. However, tanker movement has stalled over the past three days, according to operators.

Dealers said diesel supply has been particularly affected, leading to a cascading shortage of petrol as well. Some urban fuel stations are currently selling premium petrol, but stocks are expected to last only for another day or two.