KTR: Revanth facing identify crisis, targeting KCR out of frustration

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was facing an identity crisis, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the former was criticising BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao out of “this frustration”.
Referring to an event organised on Saturday where the programme anchor mistakenly mentioned IT & Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu as the chief minister, Rama Rao said sarcastically: “Even anchors and programme coordinators are not recognising the chief minister. Because of this frustration, Revanth Reddy keeps targeting KCR.”
He was addressing the gathering after welcoming All India Forward Bloc leader Pillutla Raghu, along with key leaders from the Huzurnagar constituency, into the BRS. “Not just actors and anchors, even general public was unwilling to take Revanth Reddy’s name,” he said.
Slamming the Congress government for “failing” to fulfil any of the promises made to the people of Telangana, he alleged that all sections of the society have been deceived by the grand old party.
The former minister accused the government of misleading people with “guarantee cards” and making false assurances.
Referring to a statement made by Revanth Reddy that “no man can have children in three months”, he said the chief minister was using it as an excuse to avoid fulfilling promises. “What should we say if not a single scheme is properly implemented even after 30 months being in power,” he wondered.
The Sircilla MLA claimed that anti-Telangana forces were trying to come together. He, however, expressed confidence in the BRS winning the next Assembly elections and Chandrasekhar Rao returning as the chief minister.
Congratulating Pillutla Raghu for joining the BRS, he noted that in the panchayat elections, the pink party secured an additional majority of around 14,000 votes compared to the Assembly elections in the Huzurnagar constituency. “This proved that though the local MLA left the party, people continue to support the BRS,” he said.
Foundation day celebrations
Rama Rao, meanwhile, urged the BRS cadre to hoist party flag in every village, town, constituency and district headquarters during the party foundation day celebrations.
During a teleconference with party leaders, he announced that a state-level representatives’ meeting would be held at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.