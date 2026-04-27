KTR: Revanth facing identify crisis, targeting KCR out of frustration

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was facing an identity crisis, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the former was criticising BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao out of “this frustration”.

Referring to an event organised on Saturday where the programme anchor mistakenly mentioned IT & Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu as the chief minister, Rama Rao said sarcastically: “Even anchors and programme coordinators are not recognising the chief minister. Because of this frustration, Revanth Reddy keeps targeting KCR.”

He was addressing the gathering after welcoming All India Forward Bloc leader Pillutla Raghu, along with key leaders from the Huzurnagar constituency, into the BRS. “Not just actors and anchors, even general public was unwilling to take Revanth Reddy’s name,” he said.

Slamming the Congress government for “failing” to fulfil any of the promises made to the people of Telangana, he alleged that all sections of the society have been deceived by the grand old party.

The former minister accused the government of misleading people with “guarantee cards” and making false assurances.