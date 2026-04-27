Lack of shades irk Nalgonda commuters

NALGONDA: As the temperatures continue to soar, motorists in Nalgonda are bearing the brunt of a delayed government directive. Despite explicit orders issued a week ago by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, municipal authorities have failed to install green mats at major traffic signals.
The minister had ordered the installation of shade covers at seven key locations across the town, including Clock Tower Center, Devarakonda Road Bus Stop, the area near Annapurna Canteen, the main bus stand, Ramagiri Gandhi Park, the Collectorate Office, and NG College Junction.
Each structure to cost Rs 3 Lakh
Officials have estimated that each shade structure would cost around `3 lakh. With forecasts predicting a more severe summer than last year, the urgency was clear — but over the past three days, as temperatures have climbed further, the promised green sheets remain nowhere in sight.
Responding to the growing public frustration, Nalgonda Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Sharath Chandra assured the media that the green mats would be installed within the next day or two. He also noted that water kiosks have already been set up in crowded areas of the town to help pedestrians beat the heat.
In the wake of extreme weather, the commissioner advised residents to avoid going outdoors during the afternoon unless absolutely necessary, and to take proper precautions if travel is unavoidable.
Locals, however, are growing impatient and have urged authorities to act swiftly, stressing that further delays could have serious health consequences.