Lite byte | Probe predicament

The “undue delay” in ordering a CBI probe into the sinking of Medigadda barrage pillars and the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) seems to have created unrest within the BJP. The state leaders fear that the issue may impact the saffron party politically, especially since it was the BJP that initially promised the CBI probe. Adding to their discomfort is the fact that the Congress government issued a GO, seeking such an inquiry, and since then it has been accusing the BJP of adopting a soft stance towards the BRS. The worried BJP leaders are now reportedly mounting pressure on the central leaders while the party’s MPs are exploring ways to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.