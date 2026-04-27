Rahul lacks understanding, fell into Revanth’s trap: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi “lacks understanding”, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the former fell into a “political trap” laid by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over constituencies delimitation issue.
Speaking at a seminar on the concluding day of Dr BR Ambedkar jayanti celebrations held here, Sanjay said: “Rahul Gandhi supporting Revanth Reddy’s proposal that Assembly and Parliament seats should be increased based on GDP is proof of this.”
Terming the GDP-based delimitation proposal “illogical”, he claimed that even Congress leaders were criticising it.
The parliamentarian from Karimnagar, meanwhile, described Ambedkar as a beacon of hope for the oppressed. He credited the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking Ambedkar’s legacy to every household through seminars and outreach programmes”.
The MoS alleged that the Congress had repeatedly insulted Ambedkar at various stages. He claimed that despite joining the Cabinet at the request of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar did not receive due respect in the government led by Jawaharlal Nehru.
He said Ambedkar opposed Article 370 and proposed progressive reforms through the Hindu Code Bill, including equal property rights for women, but was sidelined, leading to his resignation as law minister.
On the issue of delimitation, Sanjay reiterated that increasing seats based on GDP would create regional imbalances, disproportionately benefiting districts like Hyderabad and Rangareddy while disadvantaging others.
He alleged that Revanth Reddy was attempting to politically outmaneuver Rahul Gandhi, and claimed that even Congress leaders were unhappy with their party’s stance on the delimitation issue.