Rahul lacks understanding, fell into Revanth’s trap: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi “lacks understanding”, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the former fell into a “political trap” laid by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over constituencies delimitation issue.

Speaking at a seminar on the concluding day of Dr BR Ambedkar jayanti celebrations held here, Sanjay said: “Rahul Gandhi supporting Revanth Reddy’s proposal that Assembly and Parliament seats should be increased based on GDP is proof of this.”

Terming the GDP-based delimitation proposal “illogical”, he claimed that even Congress leaders were criticising it.

The parliamentarian from Karimnagar, meanwhile, described Ambedkar as a beacon of hope for the oppressed. He credited the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking Ambedkar’s legacy to every household through seminars and outreach programmes”.